July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Thursday

By Evie Andreou00

Two coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday both of them arrivals from abroad, the health ministry said.

This brings the total to 1,010.

According to the health ministry, the first case concerns a person who arrived from Saudi Arabia through Germany on Monday.

The other is a Serbian tourist who arrived through Bulgaria on Wednesday.



