July 13, 2020

€150 fine announced for those arriving without filling out flight pass

By Evie Andreou

Anyone arriving in Cyprus without having properly filled out the CyprusFlightPass will either have to pay a €150-fine or sent back, authorities said on Monday.

The transport ministry said that though all passengers are obliged to fill out the form online, some people either fill the forms manually or don’t fill them out at all. It has also been observed that some airlines allow onboard people who have not filled out the online forms, it said.

Therefore, the ministry said, from now on all passengers arriving in Cyprus without having acquired the CyprusFlightPass online or present one filled out by hand, will be given two choices: “Either pay a €150 fine or not be allowed entry to the Republic of Cyprus and return back to the country of their departure.” The new arrangement applies as of from Monday, July 13.

Passengers from category A countries, if they do not present the CyprusFlightPass, will be treated as arrivals from category B countries and, in addition to the €150 fine will be forced to undergo a Covid-19 test at the airport, for which they will be charged €60.

“Only in case of a technical problem or maintenance on the electronic platform, which will be officially announced on the platform, one can fill in the forms manually,” the transport ministry said.

It added that all passengers, regardless of their country of departure, including passengers who will undergo a Covid-19 laboratory test in Cyprus, are required to complete all the information, data and statements required electronically and to hold the CyprusFlightPass before boarding the aircraft and upon their arrival in Cyprus.

The ministry said that police officers and some officials at the airports have been authorised to issue the on-the-spot fines.

To properly fill out the online forms, passengers will need to create an account, add their personal information, flight details, state the reason for their trip, where they will be staying, contact details in case of emergency and make legal statements.

 

The online form can be found at: https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/



