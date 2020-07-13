July 13, 2020

Exam results still show low average for core subjects

By Evie Andreou00

The results of Pancyprian exams were released on Sunday evening with the average in main subjects again below the base.

Around 7,000 pupils took the exams for high school graduation and university entry purposes.

According to data by the education ministry, the average for Greek language and literature is 9.57, for mathematics is 8.85, for physics is 8.33 and for history is 9.22.

The results may be found here: https://eservices.moec.gov.cy/ypexams/pagkypries/ypopsifioi/2020/vathmologies



