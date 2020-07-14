July 14, 2020

Memorable graduation for TLC’s Class of 2020

The TLC Private School 2020 graduation ceremony took place on July 2 in the lush green gardens of TLC’s Parkland Estate in Peyia. A small gathering, which included TLC graduates, their parents, friends, teachers and the school’s vice principal, Valentina Christodoulou, principal, David Lewis and directors, Ian and Laura Wells, enjoyed a memorable evening celebrating the achievements of the departing sixth formers.

In his address, Lewis congratulated the graduates on their achievements recognising the memories students have created during their school life at TLC, but also the memories they are still to make in their journey through university. He reminded them of the importance of fulfilment, both in their careers and in life.

“As you go on your way, I wish you all lives where fulfilment is your ambition and your achievement,” he said.

Speeches from their form tutor Julie Addison, Christodoulou and Maria Kasouli encouraged the students to reach for new heights and wished them the very best in their future studies and careers.

After the speeches, students were presented with their Apolytirion certificates. The ceremony ended with the traditional ‘cap throwing’ and the release of gold balloons, symbolising that the sky is the limit for them. A delicious graduation cake and a champagne toast, followed by many emotional farewells to their friends and teachers ended the occasion.

In addition to a wide range of A levels and the Extended Project Qualification, the education ministry has approved TLC Private School to offer the Apolytirion, the public system qualification accepted in many Greek and Cypriot universities as well as universities across the globe. This qualification has UCAS points attached to it which can contribute to the requirements of universities or take the place of points that would otherwise be provided by A level success, offering students an alternative route to a university place.



