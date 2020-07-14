UCLan Cyprus allays higher fee fears

Cyprus-based British university UCLan Cyprus has sought to allay the fears of parents and students over the imminent rise of UK university fees and the exclusion of European Union citizens from the domestic student loan programme.

UCLan Cyprus has stated fees will not rise. For any students enrolling for the 2020-2021 academic year, UCLan will be providing a special sponsorship of 1,450 euros, bringing the total annual figure from 9,950 down to 8,500 euros. The above sponsorship will also apply to any students who wish to pre-register for the 2021-2021 academic year. The pre-registration must take place before September 30, 2020. A flexible payment plan can be offered, with up to 12 monthly instalments

UCLan Cyprus university is structured on strong academic values and principles and is under the academic umbrella of the University of Central Lancashire, the only British university in Cyprus.

Students can launch or recommence their studies in one of the biggest and most modern English universities, joining a community of 35,000 students from 150 different countries, achieving their dream of graduating from a British university, in a safe and secure environment, with no uncertainty or unforeseen financial burdens.

UCLan Cyprus is the ideal choice for students as it provides them with the ability to graduate with a British university degree with up to 60 per cent reduced costs in fees and living expenses when compared to the UK.

Internationally recognised degrees

With every successful graduation, every respective UCLan Cyprus student receives two degrees: one from UCLan Cyprus and one from the University of Central Lancashire. The second degree comes at no extra cost.

The innovative, career-minded undergraduate and postgraduate degrees offered by UCLan Cyprus are fully certified by both the Cyprus Higher and Tertiary Education authority and the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education. This is why UCLan Cyprus’ British university degree is the only one offered in Cyprus that does not need to be certified by KYSATS, the competent authority of the Republic of Cyprus for the recognition of higher education qualifications, the way other colleges or universities with franchise-type degrees are obligated to.

The university also has unique international distinctions from the British Psychological Society (BPS), the British Computer Society (BCS), the SAS Joint Certificate in Business Intelligence and Data Mining, and the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants). Furthermore, the UCLan’s legal studies degree is the only law degree in Cyprus that is recognised both by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and Bar Standards Board of England and Wales as well as the Cyprus Legal Council.

You can find out more by calling +3572469400 or visiting https://www.uclancyprus.ac.cy/

Applications can be submitted at https://www.uclancyprus.ac.cy/apply-now/

Additional contact details in relation to admissions: +35724694054 / 4159 / 4055 and mailto:[email protected]





