July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades briefs Merkel on sidelines of EU summit

By Peter Michael00
President Nicos Anastasiades arrives for the summit on Saturday morning

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday briefed German Chancellor Angela Merkel about continued Turkish violations in Cyprus exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said the two met on the sidelines of the EU Council meeting in Brussels to discuss the EU stimulus fund to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anastasiades told Merkel the EU needed to take all necessary actions to end the Turkish violations in the island’s EEZ. The two leaders were not pictured together.

Kousios said the president also reiterated to the German chancellor his willingness to restart Cyprus talks as soon as possible to find a viable and functional solution.

Merkel showed interest in the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects of restarting Cyprus talks, he said.

She also expressed her country’s readiness in the framework of the German Presidency of the EU Council to find ways to de-escalate the tensions in Cyprus’ EEZ.

Next week, Anastasiades is set to go to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He is expected to discuss Ankara’s EEZ violation there as well.



Related posts

Short looks at life under corona

Alix Norman

Limassol shop owners block section of road in traffic island dispute

Staff Reporter

Restructuring of social welfare on the cards, minister says

Peter Michael

Twelve charged after Paphos café gambling raid

Peter Michael

Mavroyiannis: Cyprus issue created by unlawful use of force by Turkey

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paralimni apartment damaged by fire

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign