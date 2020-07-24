Cyprus consumers are more demanding and selective – Hailis of Smart Discount

“Cyprus consumers have become more demanding and selective since the lockdown began,” says Panayiotis Hailis, executive director of Smart Discount Shops since 2005.

How has the market changed since lockdown?

“It is a fact that since the lockdown many areas of our lives have changed as well as the consumer needs of every household. We are living in an unprecedented crisis and the situation is still developing and constantly changing. Since March, many consumers both globally and in Cyprus have made increased and large purchases so that they feel safe in case of shortages of products. Their shopping habits differentiated and focused on products such as cleaners, antiseptics, gloves, water, canned food, pasta and stationery.

Currently, the market appears numb and wary. Covid-19 had a negative impact on the economy of Cyprus which will affect the whole of 2020 until normalcy is restored and the purchasing power of the consumer increases to pre-epidemic levels. At this stage, a recession is predicted that can last until 2021. I believe that consumer needs have diversified, and the consumer has become more demanding and selective. The shopping habits of each household shows a decrease, inevitably limited by their purchasing power.

We at Smart maintain increased sales rates as we constantly attract new consumers who recognise the value for money we offer.”

In fact, pricing has become increasingly important.

“We are confident that Smart Group will be able to cope through the crisis and offer our customers attractive branded products at the familiar low prices,” Hailis continues.

We are transitioning to a new order of things in which there will be constant changes in the daily habits of consumers. At Smart, we try to detect and evaluate new data in a timely manner, always for the benefit of our customers.

Consumers prefer Smart stores throughout the year but also during a financial crisis, recognising the QUALITY – PRICE – SERVICE relationship we offer.”

Hailis seems to be in close touch with consumers, as the company is expanding.

“We are pleased to announce that within the Fall of 2020 we will open a new Smart store in Nicosia and specifically in the area of ​​Agios Dometios. This store will be approximately 600 square metres, and completely renovated and ready to serve the needs of our consumers in the greater Nicosia area.

In 2021 we will also open one more new Smart store rising the number of stores to 18 island wide.

A remarkable success, since the Smart Discount Stores started with a single shop in Larnaca in 2002 and today it has 16 stores throughout the island.

“The Smart Discount Shops Group started in 2002 with a store in Larnaca and then developed with the institution of Franchise. Today the Group successfully operates 16 Smart Discount stores, in selected areas so as to serve as many consumers as possible throughout Cyprus. The store network includes five in Nicosia District, five stores in Larnaca District, three in Limassol District, two in Paphos District and one store in the government-controlled area of Famagusta.”

Product selection has been a significant factor.

“We import many well-known brands. Through our network we evaluate and find the best products at the best prices from various European countries. We have a remarkable purchasing power and we can buy large quantities by channelling them to all the stores of the Smart Group. We maintain low operating costs while keeping the level of service towards our customers high. We have the potential to have more attractive fixed prices than the “special offers” other supermarkets advertise for short periods of time. At the same time, our Group is the island’s exclusive supplier of several high-quality products we import from factories in Europe,” Hailis continues.

How will the Cyprus economy evolve in the future?

“The big issue for 2020 is to reduce the losses from the new crisis that are affecting the economy and especially the tourism Industry so as to end the recession and reduce unemployment. The socioeconomical consequences of the crisis will be overcome in time. At Smart Group we have developed a plan and a strategy, so we are flexible and able to adjust in the new reality for the benefit of our customers, who for us are the most important asset.,” Hailis concludes.





