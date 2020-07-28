July 28, 2020

Man jailed over child porn archive

Nicosia Criminal Court sentenced on Tuesday a 26-year-old to four and two years in jail after he admitted guilt to four child pornography charges.

According to the court, the sentence is cumulative, meaning one sentence will be served after the other.

The man admitted guilt to possessing a large archive of child pornography, including images and videos.

The Criminal Court in imposing the sentence stressed the seriousness of the offences.

It was also pointed out that the accused used the internet for his purposes. The internet is mainly a space that is a means of communication for young people, and not to host child pornography material, the court said.

The court also noted that the above illegal behaviour increases the demand and encourages the instigators of sexual exploitation of minors to continue their abhorrent work.

The man’s clean record, admission, and young age at the time the crime was committed were all considered in issuing the sentence.



