July 28, 2020

‘New markets need to be found for Cyprus produce’

By Peter Michael03
Potatoes being picked in Cyprus' red villages

New markets to export Cypriot agricultural products to need to be found, due to inability of the local market to absorb them, the house agriculture committee said on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Andreas Kafkalias said due to the coronavirus pandemic many Cypriot products are ending up in landfills or remaining in their fields, as the local market has no use for them.

He said the committee expects the government to provide them with the percentages of Cypriot products for procurement by the public sector in September.

Farmers say they are currently are being paid “degrading” prices for their products, at a time when the state is looking to announce withdrawal or the early harvest of many products, he said.

Kafkalias added there is enough scope to apply regulations to further strengthen the position of Cypriot products and their procurement by the local market.

The procurement of fruits, vegetables, and milk by schools can be improved, he said citing one example of strengthening the process.

He said the bidding process, the fruit and vegetable supply periods, and quality control could all be improved.

Another sector of importance is the absorption of Cypriot products by the National Guard, hospitals and prisons, Kafkalias said.



