July 31, 2020

Coronavirus: 25 new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

By Andria Kades

The health ministry on Friday announced 25 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total 1,114.

Of the 25 cases, 20 were found as a result of contact tracing. Two were tested as they belonged to special groups, one was a test from arrivals to the country, one from private initiative and another as part of a government program testing workers.

Friday’s cases come from a total of 1,850 tests.

There are seven people at the reference hospital in Famagusta, one of whom is in the increased care unit. The health condition of the other six has been described as stable.

According to the health ministry, nine of the cases were contacts of a case announced on Tuesday in Limassol, a woman from Ukraine. A further five cases were traced from the case announced on Thursday of an individual working in an insurance company in Limassol.

One case was a contact of a case announced on Wednesday, again in Limassol while the remaining five cases found through contact tracing were linked to a previously announced case, which was an arrival from the US.

The arrival from abroad was a traveler from Beirut, and the private initiative was someone who had travelled from Greece and took the test privately.

Two people had symptoms and were referred to a test from their GP while the last case was a woman from Bulgaria who arrived in Cyprus last Saturday with a negative test.

She took another test as part of a government scheme testing workers, prior to her employment at a Famagusta hotel and the results were positive.



