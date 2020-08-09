August 9, 2020

Two remanded for eight days after over 2.5kg cannabis found

An eight-day-remand order was issued against two men by the Nicosia District Court on Sunday after they were arrested with 2,730g of cannabis.

At around 1pm on Saturday members of the anti drugs squad stopped for checking cars that were being driven by a 25-year-old and a 24-year-old.

In the car of the former they also found six packages containing dried cannabis weighing 2,730g in addition to €310.

Further items were taken as evidence from the two cars while both were arrested with a court warrant.

 



