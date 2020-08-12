August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police rearrest man over abuse of domestic worker

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Wednesday rearrested a 68-year-old man suspected abusing his 31-year-old domestic worker.

He is being investigated for human trafficking, exploitation of labour, racism and xenophobia.

The 68-year-old was initially arrested some two weeks ago after a video was released in which a man is seen physically assaulting his Filipina domestic worker. At the time, he was referred to trial for September 28 and released on bail.

But police said on Wednesday they arrested him again just after 12 noon in connection with other offences, at the expense of the same woman, namely human trafficking, exploitation of labour, racism and xenophobia. These offences are believed to have taken place between April 2019 and last July in the Nicosia district.

Police said they arrested him after securing a testimony against him during investigations into the abuse case that took place last month.

The woman told media last month that she had been working in the suspect’s house for more than a year, and that the abuse has been going on for the best part of that time.



