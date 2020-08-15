August 15, 2020

Two more arrests in connection with Nicosia bank robbery

Two young men, both aged 20, were arrested in connection with the bank robbery on Friday in Nicosia by a 17-year-old boy, police said on Saturday.

The boy, who police said is 17 years and nine months old, was arrested on Friday shortly after an armed robbery in an AstroBank outlet in Strovolos. The robbery took place at around noon when a man brandishing a knife and wearing a face-covering walked into the bank and stole a large amount of money, reportedly €30,000.

The teen, who is reportedly a Greek Cypriot, was found less than two hours later hiding in a riverbank nearby. A bag with a large amount of money, a knife, a face cover and gloves was located not far from where he was hiding.

Later on Friday, police arrested the two 20-year-olds in connection with the same case.



