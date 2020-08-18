August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest suspect in connection with Limassol fire

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fire which broke out at 11.30am on Monday in the Limassol district, it was announced on Tuesday.

The suspect was found near the scene.

The fire burned three decares of pine trees, shrubs and wild vegetation in the Pernos area of Ayios Ambrosios before it was brought under control.

 



Related posts

Lung cancer most common form of preventable death

Staff Reporter

Loan suspension scheme not hugely popular with businesses or individuals

Elias Hazou

Seven reasons why you should establish a business in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Fires being fought in three areas (updated)

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: 12 new cases announced on Monday (Update 1)

Staff Reporter

England’s exams regulator reverses course after grading furore (update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign