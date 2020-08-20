August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Beauty press releases

The first Mugler fragrance made with reused/recycled products 

By CM Guest Columnist00
New Angel Nova Edp Modelshot 2020 Lightbox 213x300 R 0,71 1

Mugler’s extremely natural scent is the fruit of a double technique extraction that combines classical distillation with biotechnology.

The plum roses undergo a first distillation: this classic process creates natural residues. Mugler has committed to recycling those residues, as part of their environmentally friendly approach.

Free from their aroma, the rose petals remain only with their colour. Then a second extraction is performed by an innovative biotechnology, bringing the new fragrance to the surface.

The recycling of products stems from the re-use of rose petals that have already been submitted in distillation, preventing the premature destruction of rose petals. This is a procedure applied for the first time in perfumery and it saves the resources of the natural plant (a flower = two extracts). Even though the perfume is obtained from the residues of another production with one enzymatic process and not by simple harvesting, the exclusive and final product that has at least the same quality.

The brand has the exclusive rights to use this revolutionary process for one year. Mugler0063A heroine, Toni Garrn Sym who is perfectly in line with her time, recreates reality with her unbridled imagination.

The German actress and model perfectly embodies the dream of Angel Nova. She is dazzling, confident, strong and dominant in her destiny. Garrn tries to make her dream come true and help other young women do the same. She founded the Toni Garrn Foundation, in 2016, a non-profit organisation that supports the rights and integration of young girls in sub-Saharan Africa, offering scholarships and educational opportunities.

“I want to say to everyone to believe in their dreams. You have to believe in yourself. This is all I can say to young girls in Africa,” Garrn said.



Related posts

Mascara volume effet faux cils radical | Yves Saint Laurent

Press Release

NAKED Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette

Press Release

Lipstick day with DIOR

Press Release

The Dior skincare summer rituals

Press Release

Gliss launches Summer Repair hair care collection

Press Release

Tom Ford

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign