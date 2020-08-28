August 28, 2020

Second phase of aid to Lebanon, over 180 tonnes loaded up

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Photo: CNA

The second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, comprising 180 tonnes, was loaded up ready to ship on Friday, according to Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs Yiannis Yiannaki, whose office is coordinating the effort in cooperation with the foreign ministry Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yiannaki told CNA that the cargo contained essential items  and was additional to the 70 tonnes shipped and the 6.5 tonnes flown to Lebanon earlier in the month.

He said the first shipments had already reached Lebanese citizens in need, and that the latest shipment was expected to reach Beirut on September 4.

Beirut was devastated by a blast at the main port on August 4 that killed around 180 people, injured thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless or in dire need of assistance.

The new shipment includes tinned food, powdered milk for children, rusks, crackers, and flour.

The Commissioner noted that the solidarity of the Cypriot people with Lebanon had resulted in the donation of over 250 tonnes of humanitarian aid, surpassing that sent by much larger countries.

This was the last shipment for the moment, he added but said Cyprus would respond if any new needs arose.

Yiannaki also said Cyprus was financially supporting specific infrastructure to the benefit of the Lebanese citizens.



