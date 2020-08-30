August 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Putin and Lukashenko plan to meet in Moscow

By Reuters News Service00
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko have agreed to meet in Moscow in coming weeks, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The two leaders have not met since anti-government protests over a disputed presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenko gripped Belarus.

In a phone call on Sunday, the two men agreed they should strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

“It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in coming weeks,” the Kremlin said in a statement.



