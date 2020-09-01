September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Olympic Games Sport

Cyprus Olympic Committee president to stand down

By Kyriacos Nicolaou058
Dinos Michaelides
Outgoing President of the Cyprus Olympic Committee Dinos Michaelides

 

Dinos Michaelides has made public his intent to not pursue another term as the president of the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

Michaelides said that, upon initially being elected to the position, he committed to a period no longer than four years and that his current decision is informed by that initial commitment.

“I pledged to only serve a single term because I wanted to help the Cyprus Olympic Committee to deal with the challenges it was facing at the time”, Michaelides explained.

Michaelides said that he will be presenting the overall achievements and milestones of the Cyprus Olympic Committee under his presidency at a later time.

The outgoing president conveyed his desire that his replacement be a person who has been intimately involved with Cypriot sports and who has the necessary knowledge and experiences, domestically and internationally, to help propel the Cyprus Olympic Committee forward.

Michaelides left no room for vagueness as to who he would like to take over after his term is officially over, endorsing lawyer Chris Triantafyllides in his official statement to the press. Michaelides said that he had approached Triantafyllides, asking him to consider becoming the next president of the committee.

“Despite his busy schedule, Triantafyllides was positive to my request to serve as president for a single term”, Michaelides said.

Triantafyllides is no stranger to Cypriot sports, having served as both president and chairman of Nicosia club Apoel in the 90s, president of the Cyprus Football Association and a member of the Cyprus Sports Organisation’s executive committee. Christos Triantafyllides has also been involved with UEFA and FIFA as part of their judicial bodies.



Related posts

Ermis Aradippou announce manager sacking midgame

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak

Reuters News Service

Jack Grealish comes in but Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks are out for England

Press Association

Ibrahimovic to stay at Milan for another season

Reuters News Service

Omonia drawn with Red Star Belgrade in UCL qualifier, Apoel and Apollon face Kaysar and Ofi Crete in UEL (updated)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Very dangerous for matches to take place in extreme heat, players’ union says

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign