Cyprus Football Association releases amendments to protocol on football games

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) on Wednesday unveiled amendments to its health protocol for football games introduced in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

All the amendments were decided after consultations with the government’s epidemiological team and the health ministry, it said.

Under the new rules, a match will be postponed if four players on the same team test positive for Covid-19 in a period of seven days.

Should a player test positive on the day of the match, the latter will only go ahead if all other players from both teams are negative.

Moreover, if a player or a member of the coaching staff is found positive, they will have to remain in isolation for 14 days and will only be allowed to return to train and play in official games after three negative tests with an interval of five days between each test.

Should a player or a member of a team’s coaching staff present symptoms typically associated with coronavirus, like fever, he is required to inform the medical staff immediately and undergo urgent examinations. Regardless if he is found positive, he will have to remain in isolation for five days. Only after five days and a negative test result, will he be allowed to return to play or work.

Teams with confirmed cases of coronavirus must test all their players within 24 hours. Players and staff found negative will be allowed to return to the pitch, but training will be held behind closed doors for at least seven days. After seven days, the entire club will undergo a second test.

In addition to that, the close contacts of an infected player or staff member will have to train or work separately from the rest of the team and all the team’s premises, such as the dressing rooms and the communal areas, will have to be disinfected.During match day, all close contacts of a positive case will have to present a negative test taken no longer than 24 hours before to the referee prior to the start of the game, in order to be allowed to play.

International referees returning to Cyprus after officiate games in countries in category C will not have to undergo 14 day isolation but must bring a negative test with them no older than 72 hours and will also be tested on arrival at the airport. They must restrict their movements and test again seven days after their return and show a negative result before officiating a local match.





