September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Cabinet appoints committee to look into passport scheme going back to 2008

By Elias Hazou058

The government on Thursday announced the appointment of an investigative committee to look into the entire period during which passports were granted to foreign nationals under the citizenship-by-investment programme.

Under the cabinet decision, the inquiry will cover the period 2008 up to July 31, 2020.

Selection of the committee members, as well as the panel’s precise mandate and scope of inquiry, has been assigned to the attorney-general.

According to government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, the committee will have “broad investigative powers.”

