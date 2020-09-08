September 8, 2020

Coronavirus: 5,000 tests on those aged 18 to 40

Five thousand random tests will be carried out among people aged 18 to 40 in crowded areas such as bars, malls and universities, the health ministry announced on Tuesday in a bid to get a better picture of the epidemiological outlook.

The announcement follows a cabinet decision last month after it emerged that a large number of those who were found positive to Covid-19 in recent weeks were young people.

Therefore, the health ministry said they would be randomly testing 5,000 people aged between 18 and 40 in areas that attract crowds such as malls, bars, restaurants, and universities.

“The fact that these individuals are mostly asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in combination with their intense social and professional activity increases the risk of transmitting and spreading the virus to other members of the community,” the ministry said.

The purpose of the programme is to determine the extent to which there are undiagnosed individuals in the community, especially between the ages of 18 and 40, to minimise the possibility of the virus further spreading.

The results will help the health ministry take decisions on measures accordingly, if necessary.

The health ministry calls on people in this age group to participate in the testing when they see the mobile unit in an area near them.



