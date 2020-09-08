September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: One new case announced on Tuesday

By George Psyllides00

Health authorities announced one new coronavirus case on Tuesday that concerns a traveller from Russia.

The total number of tests carried out was 2,797, the health ministry said.

The case concerns a Russian national who came to Cyprus to visit her family. She took the test on the 12th day of a two-week quarantine.

She has no symptoms.

The total number of cases detected in Cyprus since March is 1,511.

Three patients are being treated for the virus at Famagusta general hospital and one remains intubated at Nicosia general hospital’s ICU.



