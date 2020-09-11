Second demo against Covid measures being held on Saturday

A second protest centred on opposition against the Covid-19 restrictions is set to take place at 6pm at Eleftheria Square on Saturday.

The demonstration is understood to involve various groups with grievances related to Covid-19 measures and policies.

The protest will include groups such as those against masks, vaccinations, 5G and others focusing on what they say is a loss of individual liberty and choice.

It remains unclear how those demonstrating against the use of masks will attend the protest as they are required to wear masks.

“Demonstrations can take place with as many people that turn up provided that they are wearing masks, there is enough space outdoors and [they] adhere to social distancing, these are the main conditions,” Police Spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

He also said that the demonstration will be video-recorded and permission to do so has been granted by the personal data protection commissioner.

Andreou explained it is necessary to record the event in case there are incidents of non-compliance with the health measures.

Asked about the organisers of the event, he said that: “We have already identified and have been in contact with four or five organisers, some have contacted the police.”

He said, however, that due to the nature of the various groups attending not all organisers have been contacted.

On August 29, hundreds of people gathered outside the presidential palace, causing grief for the authorities who appeared to be caught off-guard.

At the time, the demonstrators fell foul of the health measures in place but the police took no action against those present.

Instead, the authorities set out the provisions for future demonstrations.

“The intention is to protect the right of citizens to assemble and demonstrate, but at the same time to ensure an equal right to self-protection during the pandemic,” Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said on August 31.

The police issued an announcement on Friday, laying out the conditions for the protest.

All those participating must wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, distributing flyers/leaflets is prohibited, street vendors are prohibited – and crucially – the organiser must contact the police and will be responsible for the proper adherence to the measures.

Peaceful demonstrations do not fall into the category of outdoor events. The latter, on Wednesday, were given the green light to host up to 350 people.

Protests against coronavirus restrictions have taken place globally, including London, Melbourne and Berlin.





