Police warn of minor traffic disruptions due to multiple roadworks

Police warned motorists Sunday to expect some small disruptions on the road networks due to works being carried out in several areas.

A bulletin said the main highways did not have any serious problems but work would be carried out at points on the Limassol-Paphos highway, as well as on urban roads in Larnaca and Limassol, which may affect traffic.

On the Limassol bypass road, along the section between the roundabouts of Ayia Fyla and Mesa Geitonia, in the direction from Limassol to Nicosia, water repair works were being carried out from 6am. The right lane was closed for a distance of about 200 metres and traffic was being channelled to the left lane. The works are expected to be completed shortly after noon.

On the Paphos – Limassol highway, as well as on the Limassol bypass road, in the direction of Paphos, from 7am until 11am pruning works were being carried out inside the central reservation by the forestry department. The right lane is partially closed for a distance of about 200 metres and the traffic will be channelled to the left lane.

Also on the Paphos – Limassol highway, from 7am until 3pm works on the construction of a rainwater drain are being carried out. The right lane of the road is partially closed in both directions to Limassol and Paphos and traffic is being channelled to the left lane in both directions. The works will last until September 16.

In Larnaca, works are being carried out on Grivas Dighenis Avenue, meaning traffic will be affected from the GSZ roundabout to the church of Ayios Georgios. Work began on September 7 and is expected to be completed on December 31.

Work for the construction of a roundabout is also being carried out on G. Christodoulides Avenue in Larnaca from the GSZ roundabout, to the new hospital roundabout. Work began on September 11 and is expected to be completed on December 31.

Also in Larnaca, works are being carried out on Alexandrou Panagoulis Avenue, by the Larnaca Sewerage Council, meaning the section of the avenue from the roundabout of the Technical School to the roundabout Livadia is closed to traffic, which will be channelled to adjacent roads. Work began on September 10 and is expected to be completed on September 20.

There are also a number of ongoing roadworks in Nicosia.

Drivers moving in the areas where road works are being carried out are called on to drive at low speed, to maintain safe distances from the vehicles in front and comply with traffic signs.





