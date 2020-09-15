September 15, 2020

Clinical Chelsea sink Brighton to make winning start

Chelsea began the new season with a 3-1 win at Brighton

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign on track after lethal finishing coupled with a slice of good fortune gave them a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

New signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz made their debuts up front after the German internationals joined Frank Lampard’s side from the Bundesliga during the close season as Chelsea prevailed thanks to goals from somewhat unlikely sources.

England’s Under-21 right back Reece James stole the show with a spectacular strike into the top corner from 25 metres which gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead before a deflected Kourt Zouma shot sealed the points.

Brighton had taken the game to Chelsea in the first half but fell behind after a defensive blunder in the 23rd minute when goalkeeper Mat Ryan fouled Werner in the area and Jorginho cooly converted the penalty.

Leandro Trossard equalised in the 54th with a strike from 20 metres which bounced in front of keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but James restored Chelsea’s lead two minutes later with a strike any of their forwards would have been proud of.

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk missed a sitter soon after and the home side were punished in the 66th as Webster turned a tame Zouma effort past the stranded Ryan after James swung in an inviting corner.

SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-2 WOLVES

Wolverhampton Wanderers got their season off to a flying start with two goals in the first six minutes through Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss to earn a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday.

Wolves’ 2019-20 season only finished on Aug. 11 after a mammoth campaign which took in 59 games in all competitions, but they showed no signs of weariness as they took the lead inside three minutes in the sunshine at Bramall Lane.

The goal came from a familiar source — the club’s top scorer last season Jimenez — and 205 seconds later they scored again as Saiss headed in a corner to stun the hosts.

It meant Wolves are the first Premier League side to score two goals inside six minutes on the opening day of the season.



