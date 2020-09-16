Sovereignty should be respected by everyone, president says

Respect of the sovereignty of all EU member states should remain the rule no one can ignore, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday after a meeting in Nicosia with European Council President Charles Michel.
The EU official is in Cyprus ahead of the EU leaders’ summit next week focusing on Turkey’s activities in the eastern Mediterranean. Michel was in Athens on Tuesday.
Following a meeting with Michel, Anastasiades reiterated that the European Council president’s visit comes at a crucial period amid Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean.
He also referred to the renewal of the Navtex by Turkey for the extension of the illegal operations of its Yavuz energy drill ship in waters off Cyprus until October 12.
“Your presence is active proof of the EU’s presence in developments in the region,” Anastasiades told Michel.
He said that during the meeting, he briefed Michel on the latest developments on Ankara’s illegal actions off and in Cyprus and Nicosia’s initiative to de-escalate tensions.
Discussion was on the recent decisions at EU level, and on Michel’s contacts in Turkey and EU leaders.
“The EU needs to establish stability conditions in the region,” Anastasiades said. “Ahead of next week’s European Council, we stressed the importance of remaining united before Turkish provocations.”
Michel referred to worrying developments in the eastern Mediterranean and said this is a European issue and not only of Greece and Cyprus. He also called for respect of the rights of EU countries.
Only through dialogue, he said, can progress be made on de-escalation and stability.
Nicosia and Athens would like to see more sanctions against Turkey over its drilling and exploratory activities in the two countries’ waters, but unanimity is needed by all member states.
On Tuesday, the European Council president held talks in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after which the latter said his country is ready to sit down for exploratory talks with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime zones, on the condition that it sees “tangible evidence” of de-escalation from Ankara.