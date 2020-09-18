September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No violation of decrees in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou051
File photo

One establishment and 12 individuals were booked by police for flouting coronavirus measures between Thursday and Friday.

A total of 518 checks were carried out nationwide.

Of these, 93 inspections were to places in Nicosia, where five individuals were booked and 160 in Limassol where police fined one person and one establishment.

In Larnaca two individuals were booked as the result of 163 checks, in Famagusta another two, and in the Morphou area two more.

Nobody was found to have violated the decrees in Paphos.



Related posts

News podcast: Pushing refugee boats back breaks both Cypriot international law

Rosie Charalambous

Injured foreigners thought to have self inflicted wounds

Annette Chrysostomou

French minister to meet Anastasiades, ministers

Annette Chrysostomou

Dentists seeking better deal with Gesy for single service

George Psyllides

Royal Navy and National Guard conduct PASSEX

Source: Cyprus News Agency

62 year old arrested for child porn

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign