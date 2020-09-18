September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Teacher tests positive, pupils quarantined

By George Psyllides01193
Schools 49
File photo

A number of pupils in two high-schools in Nicosia and Famagusta were placed in quarantine after a teacher tested positive to the coronavirus, it emerged on Friday.

The case was among 10 announced on Thursday. The teacher had come into contact with a previously confirmed case.

Reports said the educator taught afternoon classes in two schools in the districts of Nicosia and Famagusta.

The pupils who came into contact with the teacher have been placed in quarantine in line with protocols.

The classrooms have been disinfected while health authorities were trying to trace the teacher’s contacts.



Related posts

Man arrested after four days on the run

Peter Michael

Have you seen this man?

George Psyllides

Psychologists doubt successful implementation of Gesy second stage

Peter Michael

Wizz Air relaunches flights to Finland

Peter Michael

Main road in Nicosia to partially close on Sunday

Jonathan Shkurko

News podcast: Pushing refugee boats back breaks both Cypriot and international law

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign