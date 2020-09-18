September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

French minister to meet Anastasiades, ministers

By Annette Chrysostomou057
Υπ. Εξωτερικών Γάλλος Υπουργός Ευρ
Beaune with Christodoulides

French Minister of European Affairs Clement Beaune, on a working visit to Cyprus, will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and various ministers on Friday morning.

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as EU-Turkey relations in the light of the ongoing Turkish provocation will be the focus of the talks with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides.

According to a foreign ministry announcement, the bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and France within the European Union will be reviewed with the aim of further strengthening it.

Immigration, negotiations on the EU’s future relationship with the United Kingdom, the multiannual financial framework / recovery fund, the conference on the future of Europe and coordination issues to address the pandemic and its implications will be other subjects.

At 10.15am Beaune is scheduled to meet President Anastasiades.

The French minister will have also discuss aspects of EU common security and defence policy and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides.

According to an announcement, emphasis will be placed on Turkey’s ongoing challenges and destabilising actions.

Following the meeting they will fly over the Cyprus exclusive economic zone by helicopter.

Beaune will leave for Athens in the afternoon where he will have a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



Related posts

News podcast: Pushing refugee boats back breaks both Cypriot international law

Rosie Charalambous

Coronavirus: No violation of decrees in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Injured foreigners thought to have self inflicted wounds

Annette Chrysostomou

Dentists seeking better deal with Gesy for single service

George Psyllides

Our View: President’s need to solve everyone’s problems makes things worse

CM: Our View

Royal Navy and National Guard conduct PASSEX

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign