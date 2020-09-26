September 26, 2020

Coronavirus: 15 booked for violating measures at Larnaca gathering

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Fifteen people have been charged for being at a party in Larnaca on Friday night, violating the measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the owner of the house will also be charged.

Following multiple clusters of Covid-19 infections in Larnaca, authorities have imposed stricter local measures limiting gatherings to ten people.

In the 24-hour period from 6am on Friday to 6am on Saturday police reported a total of 22 people and five premises for violating measures.

Most of the individuals – 18 of the 22 were reported in Larnaca from a total of 125 checks.

The police carried out a total of 459 checks.

In Nicosia, police conducted 74 checks reporting one citizen, while three people and three premises were reported in Limassol following 116 checks.

Furthermore, the police also carried out 76 checks in Famagusta reporting two premises while in the area of Morphou the police carried out 68 checks reporting no violations.

 



