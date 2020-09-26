September 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1 Sport

Hamilton on pole in Russia with Schumacher’s record in sight

By Reuters News Service00
Russian Grand Prix
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during qualifying

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton’s team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday.



