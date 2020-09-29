September 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia World

Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh – Azeri defence ministry

By Reuters News Service00
A Man Holds An Ammunition Part In Martuni
An ammunition part from the recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/

Fighting has continued overnight between Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azeri defence ministry said on Tuesday, in the fiercest round of the decades-old conflict in more than a quarter of a century.

The ministry said in a statement that the opposing forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counterattacks in the directions of Fuzuli, Cebrayil, Agdere and Terter.



