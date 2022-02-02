February 2, 2022

Protaras liquor store damaged by fire

Firefighters responded to a blaze in a liquor store near Paralimni late on Tuesday, that destroyed alcoholic drinks and damaged the building.

No injuries were reported, as the fire service said “there were no people in the area at the time of the fire”.

However, drinks and other products were burnt, while the inside of the building suffered damage from the smoke, the announcement added.

The fire broke out around 6.50pm on Tuesday on Protaras avenue near Cape Greco.

Four fire engines responded to the scene and it took more than one and a half hour to extinguish the blaze which was put under control by 8.30pm.

Fire service and police will investigate the causes of the fire.

