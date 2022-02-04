February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus Energy

LNG terminal to be delivered by July 2023

By Staff Reporter
vasilikos lng
Vasilikos LNG plant

Work to build the LNG terminal at Vasiliko is expected to start around the end of February with a view to delivering the multi-million-euro project by July 2023, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday quoting a representative of the China Petroleum Pipeline company awarded the contract.

EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) executive manager Yiorgos Christou told the news agency that 90 per cent of the basic planning has been concluded and permits obtained for work to start. He said there was a general consensus and desire from all sides for work to proceed quickly to make up for lost time as a result of the pandemic.

He said the revised time plan for delivery in July 2023 will be adhered to, with every effort made to improve on it.

The project was initially due to have been completed at the end of 2022.

