February 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two cars set ablaze in Limassol arson

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0260
arson
The fire department arrived to extinguish the blaze around 2 a.m.

Two cars in the parking lot of an apartment block in Limassol were set ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday, police saying it was arson.

According to the police, the fire broke around 2 a.m. and members of the fire service were called to extinguish it, while the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The cars were extensive damaged but the parking lot and common areas of the apartment building were not affected.

Examination of the scene revealed that fire was set maliciously using flammable material and [police were investigating.

