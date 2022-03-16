March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Education

Aradippou student wins world first in poster competition

By Staff Reporter00
school prize
The winning poster

By Andreas Pavlou

Leoni Bella Vassiliou, a student at Aradippou High School, recently came first in the world in a poster competition for International World Food Day.

In a written announcement, the school said the theme of the competition ‘Our actions are our future – better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life’.

Leoni Bella Vassiliou of class C8, won 1st place in the World Prize for the 13-15 year age category, was described as an honour for the student, the school and for Cyprus.

The competition was run through home economics classes.

“This course promotes the development of a healthy lifestyle that aims to help students develop healthy eating habits but also to acquire the relevant knowledge and skills to make lifestyle choices that improve their health, promote well-being and prevent disease,” the school said.

The teacher, Hara Mama-Olympiou, guided the students throughout the completion of the project, it added.

The winning poster depicts in the centre is a seed, which connects everything in one way or another. It promotes education and encourages younger people to buy local fresh produce, reduce waste, and recycle.

 

Related Posts

Minister lauds ‘innovative’ afternoon school programmes

Gina Agapiou

Keep Ukraine war out of the classroom, says minister

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Additional protocols for March 25 student parades (Updated)

Constantinos Tsindas

US and UNDP sign grant agreement for bi-communal cultural education programme

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Stray dogs of Cyprus – working towards a possible solution

Staff Reporter

MPs agree on value of English taught degrees at state universities

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign