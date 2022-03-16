More Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concerts this spring

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is entering the new season with a new range of concert series. Invited conductors, guest musicians and soloists are joining the orchestra to share highlights from the classical music world and welcome spring.
Towards the end of March, the orchestra presents the Premiere 5 concert series with the distinguished conductor Michalis Economou as well as two charismatic soloists. In three evenings in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos, they will present works by Vassos Nicolaou, one of the most esteemed composers of his generation, and by the symphonic titan Gustav Mahler.
On March 29, 30 and 31, Nicolaou’s exceptional Concerto for percussion and string orchestra will receive its Cyprus premiere featuring soloist Marios Nicolaou, the Orchestra’s Principal timpanist. Gustav Mahler’s radiant Symphony no. 4, which will also be performed, is lighter than his first three symphonies and one of his most popular. Joining the musicians in Premiere 5 is also Greek-Scottish soprano Annie Fassea who will interpret the evocative song included in the Finale.
Next month, the orchestra will present Premiere 6 inviting the exceptional Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou and acclaimed maestro Leonardo Catalanotto to perform works by two highly prominent composers of Russian musical romanticism – Sergei Rachmaninov and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Part of the repertoire for April 13, 14 and 15 in Larnaca, Paphos and Nicosia is Rachmaninov’s Piano concerto no. 2 that premiered in 1901 with the composer on the piano. This piece is considered to be one of the most technically challenging concertos ever written. The work abounds in affective ideas and tender charm, with the piano assertively taking the role of a second orchestra.
Also on the agenda for this concert is Tchaikovsky’s crowning Symphony no. 6 which premiered in 1893 under the composer’s baton. It falls nothing short of passionate emotional extremes, from sombre moods to light and graceful moments, hence its title “passionate”.
Premiere 5
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with conductor Michalis Economou and two soloists. March 29. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. March 30. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. March 31. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €6-18. www.cyso.org.cy. Tel: 22-463144
Premiere 6
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou and the acclaimed maestro Leonardo Catalanotto. April 13. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. April 14. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. April 15. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6-18. www.cyso.org.cy. Tel: 22-463144