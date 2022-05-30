May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Panagra caused by damaged power lines

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
firepic1
Photo: Turkish Cypriot news agency

Friday’s fire near Panagra in Kormakitis in the north was the result of damage caused to power lines by a garbage truck according to electricity workers.

“In the on-scene investigation carried out by our technical teams, evidence was found that confirms the garbage truck incident,” electricity provider Kib-Tek said.

‘Prime minister’ Unal Unstel had said that the fire broke out from sparks coming out of an electric cable, while Turkish Cypriot press reported on Saturday that there were garbage dumps near Panagra and that at least one fire outbreak took place there.

The blaze burned approximately 700-1,000 acres of forest, shrub, and arable land.

