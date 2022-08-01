August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Addiction prevention strategy to protect children and youths

By Iole Damaskinos060
Υφυπουργός Κοινωνικής Πρόνοιας – Υπογραφή Μνημονίου Συνεργασίας ΑΑΕΚ
Deputy Minister Anastasia Anthousi and Dr Christos Minas from the addictions authority

Drug abuse and addiction are high on the government’s list of priorities said Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi, following Monday’s signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the ministry and the National Addictions Authority.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Anthousi said the proper handling and prevention of addictive behaviour required coordinated efforts by the National Addiction Authority and social partners, such as NGOs and voluntary organisations.

“Through the memorandum of cooperation, we are strengthening our synergies in areas related to minors with behaviour disorder problems, substance abusers, those released from prison with substance abuse problems, and children and youths belonging to vulnerable groups,” Anthousi said. The problem of addiction was multi-faceted and therefore needed to be tackled in a comprehensive way.

The memorandum provides for the setting up of hostels and the establishment of intensive daily monitoring programmes. Additionally, it envisages the establishment of a protocol to identify at-risk minors, such as those exhibiting symptoms of behaviour disorder, and referring them from social welfare services to Okypy mental health services for assessment.

A programmeconnecting people released from prison that faced addiction problems with support services is envisaged as are preventive programmes for minors and youths belonging to vulnerable groups being served by the services of the deputy ministry. Staff at the deputy ministry will receive regular training on issues of addiction by the authority.

Anthousis emphasised that the priority was timely initiatives targeting children who live in vulnerable family environments with high levels of parental conflict, loose family relationships and boundaries, or parents with substance abuse problems. According to studies, these children are at increased risk of developing addictions.

 

 

Related Posts

President sends back foreclosure and VAT bills

Elias Hazou

50 years of Thoc on show at the airport

Eleni Philippou

Highly regarded archaeologist dies

Nick Theodoulou

Ukrainian children finish Greek course

Gina Agapiou

Transport minister inspects pilot bus stops

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Famagusta hotels 80% full last month

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign