August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport minister inspects pilot bus stops

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0254
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos insptects the new bus stops

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos inspected on Monday the three new pilot bus stops installed along Makarios Avenue, Nicosia as part of a wider infrastructure project.

The new bus stops double down as shelters as well and are part of an infrastructure upgrade project with a total value of €60 million, co-financed by ‘Thaleia’ European regional development fund by 65 per cent and 35 per cent by national resources.

The project is in line with the Republic’s strategic aims for the transition to sustainable mobility and green development.

The aim of these pilot stops is to confirm the correctness of the project’s design as well as of the materials used.

The bus stops are set to be installed across the island beginning 2023, and that entails the placement of 350 columns with integrated technology, 1,350 small shelters, 650 large canopies for urban areas, and 100 large sheds suitable for mountainous areas.

The installation of the new stops also entails the placing of photovoltaic systems, bike racks and connections to a fixed electricity supply network.

Their uniform design was prepared by industrial designer Demades Design Ltd.

Attending the inspection was also Nicosia’s mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis

