October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Maria Loizidou’s new exhibition soon opens in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou
Preparations are in full swing for the Limassol Art Walks 2022 which will launch a series of simultaneous art happenings on October 21, 22 and 23. Within the framework of the project, a series of new exhibitions will open in Limassol and Maria Loizidou’s What Happens To Me Is Written Up There is one of them.

Taking place at eins gallery, the exhibition shares parts of Loizidou’s work that refer to the practice of drawing. For this purpose, more than 2,000 drawings have been gathered and concentrated, all presenting the energy of Loizidou’s nonstop labour.

This particular presentation of drawings aims to create a visual repository, posing the question of whether it can be synchronised with the social history and public culture of the locality, as well as within a wider geographical context. An archival effort that has as its starting point the belief that the examination of drawings can be included in the practice of articulating stories that are common to all.

The gallery space will host the tensions of fragile pencil lines that move beyond paper and the practice of rendering speech as reading reflections of shared experiences. The presentation of the drawings will be accompanied by the participation of Loizidou, a sound piece and live intervention by Androula Kafa, as well as the use of other media developed in the gallery space.

Throughout the duration of Limassol Art Walks, the exhibition will be open between 6pm and 10pm on October 21, 11am and 1pm on October 22 and 3pm to 5pm on October 23, before returning to its normal opening hours until the exhibition ends on November 19. In addition, two workshops will be held on November 5 and 12 focusing on researching collective history and public existence.

 

What Happens to Me is Written Up There

Exhibition by Maria Loizidou. Part of Limassol Art Walks. Eins gallery, Limassol. October 21, 6pm-10pm. October 22, 11am-1pm. October 23, 3pm-5pm. Until November 19. Thursday – Friday: 6pm-8pm. Saturdays: 11am-1pm. For workshop registration: 22-434353. www.einsgallery.com

