October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Weather mainly clear

The weather will remain mainly clear on Saturday, with maximum temperature reaching 28C according to the met office.

Some clouds will form in the higher mountains after noon, where temperature will be around 18C during the day. The temperature will rise to around 28C inland and in coastal areas.

At night, weather will be mostly clear as temperature will drop to around 14C inland, 16C on the coast and 11C in the higher mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will continue to be clear with sporadic clouds forming mainly in the mountainous areas. Possible isolated showers are expected in the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain close to average for the season in the next three days.

