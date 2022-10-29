October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two remanded for causing immigration office ruckus

By Gina Agapiou00
Two men have been remanded for three days on suspicion of assaulting officers at the Paphos immigration service earlier this week.

A pregnant woman and two minors, who were also involved in the incident and were arrested, were released on conditions.

According to police, the five persons, aged 15 to 51, who are related to each other, visited the district offices of the aliens and immigration service in Paphos to submit a written application at 12.30pm on Thursday.

However, the staff explained to them this could be done only after an appointment, which is when they started causing a disturbance.

Police said they allegedly attacked the duty officers who intervened to maintain order.

Two officers sustained abrasions on various parts of their bodies. They were transferred to the Paphos general hospital where they received first aid and were released.

Furthermore, damage was caused to the personal property of one of the officers.

The five relatives were arrested, of whom the two were remanded for three days on Friday.

