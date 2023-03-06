March 6, 2023

Top UN official to visit Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas00
un deputy secretary general rose marie dicarlo
UN Deputy Secretary-General Rose Marie DiCarlo

UN Deputy Secretary-General Rose Marie DiCarlo will arrive in next week in Cyprus to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, as part of the aim to revive frozen Cyprus talks.

Reports on Monday said that DiCarlo will finalise her visit details in the coming days, so as to set her meetings with Christodoulides and Tatar.

A UN source told CNA, that DiCarlo is higher up in the organisation’s hierarchy than the last person to visit Cyprus from the international body in hopes of reviving the Cyprus problem talks, Miroslav Jenca.

Jenca is the Deputy Secretary General for Europe and Central Asia at the political affairs bureau of the UN.

He reports to DiCarlo.

