March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

UK’s new car registrations jump 25 per cent in February

By Reuters News Service02
cars

British new car registrations rose by a quarter in February and almost half a million plug-in cars are expected to join the road by the end of 2023, according to preliminary industry data released on Monday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the new car market was up 25 per cent last month and plug-in vehicles made up about a quarter of the registrations.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

Related Posts

Volume of retail trade in Cyprus up by 1.1% in January compared to December, according to Eurostat estimates

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Silvergate’s deepening crisis jolts crypto stocks

Reuters News Service

Ford taps masses of vehicle data to stay ahead in commercial van market

Reuters News Service

UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research applicants

Reuters News Service

RenQ Finance (RENQ) will give better profits than Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), experts predict

CM Guest Columnist

Binance execs’ texts, documents show plan to avoid US scrutiny

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign