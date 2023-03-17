Daily News Briefing

March 17, 2023

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos are in constant contact with Central Bank governor Constantinos Herodotou, following a 30 per cent slump in shares of Credit Suisse bank in Switzerland.

Elsewhere, lawmakers hounded the government for taking its time delivering legislation to tighten up the earthquake-proofing of buildings, saying that lives are at stake.

Meanwhile, legislators said they will seek higher state subsidies for assisted reproduction, as one in six couples were said to face infertility issues.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

