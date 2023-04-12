April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

April offers on phones and plans for Epic customers

By Press Release00
Epic April 2023 offers

Epic is getting into the Easter mood, bringing out, for yet another year, the most epic offers on the market! April’s offers include the hottest smartphones, with €0 upfront and a discount of up to €220, along with the 5G Unlimited Max Plus mobile plan for unlimited communication at maximum speeds, without any compromises. All for an amazingly low monthly fee!

At Epic, we once again keep the tradition with a variety of offers, giving you the chance to own one of today’s most popular smartphones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB or the Xiaomi 13 Pro 256GB. Choose the device that suits your needs, and enjoy its features to the maximum with Epic’s award-winning network.

Connect now at any Epic store all over Cyprus, drop by selected associates’ stores, visit www.epic.com.cy or call 159 to learn more.

Offers are valid until April 30, 2023.

