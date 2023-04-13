April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Discover 2023 travel offers from Let’s Go Tours by Amathus

By Press Release013
Amathus Let's Go Tours 2023

let's go by amathus logoHello summer and hello cruises! Let’s Go Tours by Amathus invites you to visit its stand at Travel Expo 2023, in order to meet its team and get a taste of its summer destinations.

Open your senses to a world where nature is breathtaking, the sky is blue, people are active, children are happy, luxury is affordable, food is amazing, nights are fun, local is exciting, cities are dazzling, animals are cherished, less is more, travel is everything…

Discover more at Let’s Go Tours by Amathus’ interactive stand and prepare to be amazed. Snap a photo at your preferred European destination, and enter the competition to win free tickets for two to take you there!

Everybody is a winner… with Let’s Go Tours by Amathus travel privileges, early booking discounts, gifts, and many other surprises await to make your next holiday even more amazing.

Travel Expo 2023 will be held at Nicosia’s State Fair over April 21-23, open from 4-10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 3-9pm on Sunday.

Related Posts

Ayia Napa Marina backs key sports events of local community

Press Release

April offers on phones and plans for Epic customers

Press Release

BPW Cyprus launches new Mentorship programme

Press Release

Leptos Coral Seas villa featured in Elle Décor Magazine

Press Release

Lidl Food Academy Easter event brings joy to attendees

Press Release

WE Hotels stays offer BoC Antamivi reward scheme points

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign