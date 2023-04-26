Palace aims to be ‘positive example’ for circular economy 

The presidential palace aims to be a “positive example” by transitioning to the circular economy, with the aim to transform into a zero waste to landfill building, the palace said on Wednesday.
“This no longer something we want but something we need,” a palace statement said, adding the efforts are part of a broader campaign undertaken by the First Lady Philippa Karsera and Environment Commissioner Maria Panayiotou.
To this effect, the palace will ensure all waste such as pruning, construction, lamps, ink, wood, pipes cables and electronic devices will be managed with 100 per verification they will not end up in landfills but instead reused or recycled in licensed facilities.
To achieve zero waste to landfill verification “more than 95 per cent of our waste must be recycled or reused.”
The 15-hectar park surrounding the presidential palace is also part of the initiative, and there have already been efforts to boost its biodiversity, the statement noted.
For starters, the orchard will be renamed ‘Pollinator Garden’ and will be enriched with plants that attract bees to support them and other pollinator insects such as butterflies and beetles. It will also be planted with fruit trees such as pomegranates, golden apple trees, mulberry trees, fig trees and vines, to provide food for various species of birds and mammals, such as the fruit bat, the well-known nightjar, hedgehogs, sparrows, and others.
Artificial devices have also been placed for bats and small birds that will ensure they have adequate water, particular during the summer season. Existing dry wall was renewed and new ones were created to support lizards and snakes.
Two compost bins have also been placed at the palace by Strovolos municipality for organic waste. There will also be an end to plastic bottles. Staff at the palace have been provided with reusable bottles by Cyta.
A procedure is underway to supply the presidential palace with additional water coolers with filters and UV lamps to meet all the needs of employees and the installation of recycling bins in the areas inside and outside the offices of the palace.