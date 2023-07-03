July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

The boundary between internal and external worlds

By Eleni Philippou00
close up skin texture with wrinkles on body human

Joining the coastal town’s art scene is a new group exhibition at the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki. Titled Three Layers of Skin, the exhibition is curated by Mariza Bargilly and it will open on Saturday.

Participating in the showcase, running until September 16, are 15 artists: George Georgiou Vasileiadis, Irene Zenonos, Artemis Theodorou, Melita Couta, Marianna Constanti, Melany Constantinou, Boyana Loizou, Asik Mene, Penny Monogiou, Zohar Barak, PASHIAS, Spyros Prokopiou, Christos Symeonides, Suzana Phialas and Daphne Christoforou.

“Our bodies are surrounded by a canvas that records and conveys the story of our experiences and emotions in the complexities of human existence. We disclose and conceal ourselves through the layers of our skin, both literally and metaphorically. This exhibition digs into the concept of skin’s three levels, revealing a plethora of unique manifestations,” Bargilly said.

“The exhibition explores the multifaceted meaning of the skin as a symbolic and literal boundary between our external and internal worlds, with the participation of a diverse group of artists who, using this complex organ as a starting point, offer their own interpretations on themes such as fragility, motherhood, identity, and so on, with the goal of provoking the viewer’s emotions, reflection, and engagement in a way that is both emotional and reflective.”

 

Three Layers of Skin

Group art exhibition. July 8 – September 16. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-6pm, Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 25-367700

Related Posts

Paphos gallery welcomes summer with new exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Stream Wars: The Random Menace

Constantinos Psillides

Epic street fest coming to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Cinema under the stars

Eleni Philippou

The Ocean and the Star hit Cyprus before heading to Edinburgh Fringe

Eleni Philippou

Thinker Maker Space of CYENS looks into visual communications

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign